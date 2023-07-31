USS Carl Vinson Holds Change of Command

230807-N-CW190-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2023) Capt. Matthew Thomas is piped aboard during an underway change of command ceremony in which Thomas relieved Capt. P. Scott Miller as commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson, Carrier Strike Group 1’s flagship, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

