230807-N-SY303-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2023) Capt. Matthew Thomas, right, relieves Capt. P. Scott Miller as commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during an underway change of command ceremony. Vinson, Carrier Strike Group 1’s flagship, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 18:18 Photo ID: 7958402 VIRIN: 230807-N-SY303-1001 Resolution: 1159x815 Size: 687.16 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson Holds Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Shelby Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.