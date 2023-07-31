Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson Holds Change of Command [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Carl Vinson Holds Change of Command

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Jenkins 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    230807-N-SY303-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2023) Capt. Matthew Thomas, right, relieves Capt. P. Scott Miller as commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during an underway change of command ceremony. Vinson, Carrier Strike Group 1’s flagship, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Jenkins)

    Pacific Ocean
    USS Carl Vinson
    Change of Command
    Carrier Strike Group One

