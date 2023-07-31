U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., right, The Adjutant General of the New Jersey National Guard, presents Vietnam War veteran U.S. Army Spc. 5 Joseph R. Bice, Jr. the New Jersey Distinguished Service Medal and the New Jersey Vietnam Service Medal at the Joint Military and Family Assistance Center, Bordentown, New Jersey, Aug. 3, 2023. Bice served as a military policeman with U.S. Army Pacific in Vietnam. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 16:20
|Photo ID:
|7957958
|VIRIN:
|230803-Z-AL508-1126
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|BORDENTOWN, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WW II and Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS
