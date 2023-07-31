Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WW II and Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    WW II and Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony

    BORDENTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., right, The Adjutant General of the New Jersey National Guard, presents Vietnam War veteran U.S. Army Spc. 5 Joseph R. Bice, Jr. the New Jersey Distinguished Service Medal and the New Jersey Vietnam Service Medal at the Joint Military and Family Assistance Center, Bordentown, New Jersey, Aug. 3, 2023. Bice served as a military policeman with U.S. Army Pacific in Vietnam. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 16:20
    Location: BORDENTOWN, NJ, US 
    This work, WW II and Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

