Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WW II and Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    WW II and Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony

    BORDENTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., right, The Adjutant General of the New Jersey National Guard, presents World War II veteran U.S. Army Cpl. William F. Vadola the New Jersey Distinguished Service Medal at the Joint Military and Family Assistance Center, Bordentown, New Jersey, Aug. 3, 2023. Vadola served as a heavy truck driver with the 472nd Quartermaster Truck Regiment operating with the 1306th Army Air Force Base Unit in Karachi, India. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 16:20
    Photo ID: 7957955
    VIRIN: 230803-Z-AL508-1108
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: BORDENTOWN, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WW II and Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WW II and Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony
    WW II and Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony
    WW II and Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony
    WW II and Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony
    WW II and Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Veterans

    TAGS

    Honor
    Vietnam War
    Veterans
    World War II
    U.S. Army
    Recognition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT