WW II and Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., right, The Adjutant General of the New Jersey National Guard, presents World War II veteran U.S. Army Cpl. William F. Vadola the New Jersey Distinguished Service Medal at the Joint Military and Family Assistance Center, Bordentown, New Jersey, Aug. 3, 2023. Vadola served as a heavy truck driver with the 472nd Quartermaster Truck Regiment operating with the 1306th Army Air Force Base Unit in Karachi, India. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

