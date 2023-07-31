WW II and Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Kevin H. Welsh, right, assists World War II veteran U.S. Army Cpl. William F. Vadola onto the stage Welsh at the Joint Military and Family Assistance Center, Bordentown, New Jersey, Aug. 3, 2023.. Vadola served as a heavy truck driver with the 472nd Quartermaster Truck Regiment operating with the 1306th Army Air Force Base Unit in Karachi, India. Welsh is in charge of Strategic Plans and Training, Joint Force Headquarters – Army, New Jersey Army National Guard. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

