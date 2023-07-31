Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildland fires [Image 16 of 17]

    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildland fires

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Benjamin Haulenbeek 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 207th Aviation Troop Command operates near Ladd Army Airfield Aug. 3., 2023 in support of wildland fire suppression across Interior Alaska. During fire suppression operations, the UH-60 employs a Bambi Bucket filled with approximately 630 gallons of water from a nearby lake. The Alaska Army National Guard deployed the UH-60 and air crew July 31, 2023 after receiving a resource request from the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection routed through the State Emergency Operations Center. (Alaska Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ben Haulenbeek)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 16:32
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildland fires [Image 17 of 17], by CW2 Benjamin Haulenbeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildland fires

