Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildland fires

An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 207th Aviation Troop Command operates near Ladd Army Airfield Aug. 3., 2023 in support of wildland fire suppression across Interior Alaska. During fire suppression operations, the UH-60 employs a Bambi Bucket filled with approximately 630 gallons of water from a nearby lake. The Alaska Army National Guard deployed the UH-60 and air crew July 31, 2023 after receiving a resource request from the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection routed through the State Emergency Operations Center. (Alaska Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ben Haulenbeek)

