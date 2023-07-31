Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildfires [Image 11 of 17]

    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildfires

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Capt. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Samuel Neff is a 176th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter. Neff deployed with four other 176th CES firefighters from JBER to Interior Alaska Aug. 6, 2023, to fight wildfires. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 16:32
    Photo ID: 7957937
    VIRIN: 230806-Z-ZY202-1011
    Resolution: 3968x5953
    Size: 15.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildfires [Image 17 of 17], by Capt. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildfires
    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildfires
    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildfires
    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildfires
    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildfires
    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildfires
    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildfires
    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildfires
    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildfires
    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildfires
    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildfires
    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildland fires
    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildland fires
    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildland fires
    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildland fires
    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildland fires
    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildland fires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildland fires

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th WIng

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT