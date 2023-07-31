Alaska Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Samuel Neff is a 176th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter. Neff deployed with four other 176th CES firefighters from JBER to Interior Alaska Aug. 6, 2023, to fight wildfires. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 16:32
|Photo ID:
|7957937
|VIRIN:
|230806-Z-ZY202-1011
|Resolution:
|3968x5953
|Size:
|15.8 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildfires [Image 17 of 17], by Capt. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska National Guardsmen assist with Interior Alaska wildland fires
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT