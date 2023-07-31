Don't Let the Sun Ruin Your Fun

A prescribed burn area on Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 4, 2023. Prescribed burns are conducted on base routinely to reduce the risk of wildfires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 14:33
|Photo ID:
|7957657
|VIRIN:
|230803-F-LE520-1021
|Resolution:
|7677x5118
|Size:
|6 MB
|Location:
|BEALE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
