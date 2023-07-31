Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Don't Let the Sun Ruin Your Fun [Image 2 of 2]

    Don't Let the Sun Ruin Your Fun

    BEALE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A prescribed burn area on Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 4, 2023. Prescribed burns are conducted on base routinely to reduce the risk of wildfires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 14:33
    VIRIN: 230803-F-LE520-1021
    Location: BEALE, CA, US
    This work, Don't Let the Sun Ruin Your Fun [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    summer safety
    101 critical days of summer

