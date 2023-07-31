Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin Guard members seek to elevate women in aviation [Image 21 of 22]

    Wisconsin Guard members seek to elevate women in aviation

    OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Vaughn Larson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    2nd Lt. Charnelle Pinson, a forward support medevac section leader with the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment in West Bend, Wis., discusses her military career as Maj. Sarah Latza, Capt. Meredith Porter and Capt. Anna Leadens look on during a panel discussion July 26 as part of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s WomenVenture, an effort to honor and promote women’s role in flight during the EAA’s annual AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wis. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alice Ripberger

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 14:41
    Photo ID: 7957645
    VIRIN: 230726-Z-A3612-1813
    Resolution: 4816x3211
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US 
