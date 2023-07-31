Wisconsin Guard members seek to elevate women in aviation

2nd Lt. Charnelle Pinson, a forward support medevac section leader with the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment in West Bend, Wis., discusses her military career as Maj. Sarah Latza, Capt. Meredith Porter and Capt. Anna Leadens look on during a panel discussion July 26 as part of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s WomenVenture, an effort to honor and promote women’s role in flight during the EAA’s annual AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wis. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alice Ripberger

