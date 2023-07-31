Wisconsin Guard members seek to elevate women in aviation

Capt. Anna Leadens, a Wisconsin Army National Guard area support medevac platoon leader and UH-60 Black Hawk maintenance test pilot, discusses her career in military aviation as Maj. Sarah Latza, Capt. Meredith Porter and 2nd Lt. Charnelle Pinson look on during a panel discussion July 26 as part of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s WomenVenture, an effort to honor and promote women’s role in flight during the EAA’s annual AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wis. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alice Ripberger

