Wisconsin Guard members seek to elevate women in aviation

Maj. Sarah Latza, commander of Company A, 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment in Madison, Wis., discusses her career in military aviation as Capt. Meredith Porter and Capt. Anna Leadens look on during a panel discussion July 26 as part of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s WomenVenture, an effort to honor and promote women’s role in flight during the EAA’s annual AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wis. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alice Ripberger

