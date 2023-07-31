Soldiers from the 153rd MP CO, Conduct MG QUAL TABLES for Medium & Light MG on Range 11 at JB MDL Fort Dix NJ. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 13:17
|Photo ID:
|7957399
|VIRIN:
|230804-A-IE493-8446
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|889.42 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Dix – Range 11 153rd MP CO MG QUAL TABLES for Medium & Light MG. 4th AUGUST 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
