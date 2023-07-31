Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – Range 11 153rd MP CO MG QUAL TABLES for Medium & Light MG. 4th AUGUST 2023 [Image 1 of 5]

    Fort Dix – Range 11 153rd MP CO MG QUAL TABLES for Medium &amp; Light MG. 4th AUGUST 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the 153rd MP CO, Conduct MG QUAL TABLES for Medium & Light MG on Range 11 at JB MDL Fort Dix NJ. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 13:17
    Photo ID: 7957393
    VIRIN: 230804-A-IE493-8625
    Resolution: 1600x2400
    Size: 448.66 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – Range 11 153rd MP CO MG QUAL TABLES for Medium & Light MG. 4th AUGUST 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Range 11 153rd MP CO MG QUAL TABLES for Medium & Light MG.

