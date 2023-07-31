Space Base Delta 1 Sports Day

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Members of the Space Base Delta 1 community participate in a variety of sporting events at Peterson and Schriever Space Force Bases, Colorado, 27 July 2023. The community hosted sports day to highlight Airman and Guardian resiliency and to promote unit cohesion and competition. Both bases conduct this event annually. (U.S. Space Force Photos by Dalton Prejeant)

