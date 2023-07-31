Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP) interns from summer 2023 – Wilder Crosier (left) and Tommy Caligiure (right) – helping to assemble the full ComPair instrument in the lab at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 11:59
|Photo ID:
|7957251
|VIRIN:
|230608-N-NO204-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|GREENBELT, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NRL, NASA ComPair Program [Image 2 of 2], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NRL and NASA to Launch ComPair Instrument to Measure Gamma-Ray Emissions
