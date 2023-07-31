Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRL, NASA ComPair Program [Image 2 of 2]

    NRL, NASA ComPair Program

    GREENBELT, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP) interns from summer 2023 – Wilder Crosier (left) and Tommy Caligiure (right) – helping to assemble the full ComPair instrument in the lab at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 11:59
    Location: GREENBELT, MD, US 
    NRL and NASA to Launch ComPair Instrument to Measure Gamma-Ray Emissions

    astrophysics
    Gamma-ray
    calorimeter
    scintillation detectors
    silicon photomultiplier

