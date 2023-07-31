Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NRL, NASA ComPair Program [Image 1 of 2]

    NRL, NASA ComPair Program

    GREENBELT, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    During the thermal vacuum (TVAC) test campaign at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland in June, Dr. Daniel Shy, a Co-Investigator on the ComPair Program, inspects the NRL-led CsI calorimeter box.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 11:59
    Photo ID: 7957250
    VIRIN: 230602-N-NO204-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: GREENBELT, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRL, NASA ComPair Program [Image 2 of 2], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NRL, NASA ComPair Program
    NRL, NASA ComPair Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NRL and NASA to Launch ComPair Instrument to Measure Gamma-Ray Emissions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    astrophysics
    Gamma-ray
    calorimeter
    scintillation detectors
    silicon photomultiplier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT