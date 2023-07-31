During the thermal vacuum (TVAC) test campaign at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland in June, Dr. Daniel Shy, a Co-Investigator on the ComPair Program, inspects the NRL-led CsI calorimeter box.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 11:59
|Photo ID:
|7957250
|VIRIN:
|230602-N-NO204-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|GREENBELT, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NRL, NASA ComPair Program [Image 2 of 2], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NRL and NASA to Launch ComPair Instrument to Measure Gamma-Ray Emissions
