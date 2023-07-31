Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BACH Hosts Partner Training [Image 5 of 8]

    BACH Hosts Partner Training

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital hosted nurses from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and TriStar Skyline Medical Center, August 3, 2023, who trained some of our emergency Center staff in procedures not commonly seen here at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Maintaining the partnerships with these medical centers helps provide our staff opportunities to preserve and improve knowledge, bettering the experience of our beneficiaries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 11:52
    Photo ID: 7957246
    VIRIN: 230803-D-DQ133-1006
    Resolution: 8115x5410
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Hosts Partner Training [Image 8 of 8], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BACH Hosts Partner Training
    BACH Hosts Partner Training
    BACH Hosts Partner Training
    BACH Hosts Partner Training
    BACH Hosts Partner Training
    BACH Hosts Partner Training
    BACH Hosts Partner Training
    BACH Hosts Partner Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT