BACH Hosts Partner Training

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital hosted nurses from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and TriStar Skyline Medical Center, August 3, 2023, who trained some of our emergency Center staff in procedures not commonly seen here at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Maintaining the partnerships with these medical centers helps provide our staff opportunities to preserve and improve knowledge, bettering the experience of our beneficiaries.

