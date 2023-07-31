Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For Task Force Ivy Soldier, language is about connecting to centuries of culture [Image 2 of 2]

    For Task Force Ivy Soldier, language is about connecting to centuries of culture

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Sean “John” Collins, an intelligence analyst with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, works in a tactical operations center during a combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Aug. 4. Collins, currently deployed to Poland with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, further improved his language skills while deployed. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

