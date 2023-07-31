USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Transits Suez Canal, August 6, 2023

230806-N-ED646-1195- SUEZ CANAL (August 6, 2023) Cpl. Anthony Gutierrez, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable, mans a .50-caliber machine gun atop a joint light tactical vehicle on the flight deck aboard the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) as the ship transits through the Suez Canal, Aug. 6, 2023. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and embarked (26th MEU SOC) Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable, under the command and control of Task Force 51/5, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command area of operations, employed by U.S. Fifth Fleet to maintain maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

