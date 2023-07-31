213th Forward Support Company Repair an Oil Leak Before Northern Strike 23

Spc. Brigham Castellon of the Utah Army National Guard’s 213th Forward Support Company, attached to the 2nd Battalion, 222th Field Artillery, works underneath his Humvee to repair an oil leak during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 6, 2023.



NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)

Date Taken: 08.06.2023 Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US