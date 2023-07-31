Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB [Image 12 of 12]

    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Capt. Marie Ortiz 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Airmen with the U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT) Band performs at the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) center at Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, August 6, 2023. The pianist from the AFCENT band played music during a "Paint and Sip" event, where U.S. service members could create various crafts while enjoying a beverage of their choice. Musicians from the AFCENT band routinely tour various Air Expeditionary Wings throughout the AFCENT area of responsibility to perform live music, and enhance service member morale. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Marie Ortiz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 08:10
    Photo ID: 7956938
    VIRIN: 230806-F-KV978-1012
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 291.67 KB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Band rocks PSAB [Image 12 of 12], by Capt. Marie Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB
    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB
    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB
    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB
    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB
    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB
    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB
    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB
    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB
    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB
    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB
    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deployed
    Morale
    AFCENT Band
    AFCENT
    Music
    PSAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT