AFCENT Band rocks PSAB

A U.S. Airmen with the U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT) Band performs at the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) center at Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, August 6, 2023. The pianist from the AFCENT band played music during a "Paint and Sip" event, where U.S. service members could create various crafts while enjoying a beverage of their choice . Musicians from the AFCENT band routinely tour various Air Expeditionary Wings throughout the AFCENT area of responsibility to perform live music, and enhance service member morale. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Marie Ortiz)

