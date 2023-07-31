230805-N-ED646-1150- MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 5, 2023) Marines, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable, position joint light tactical vehicles on the flight deck aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 06:44
|Photo ID:
|7956902
|VIRIN:
|230805-N-ED646-1150
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 26th MEU Marines conduct maintenance aboard USS Carter Hall [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
