    26th MEU Marines conduct maintenance aboard USS Carter Hall [Image 1 of 4]

    26th MEU Marines conduct maintenance aboard USS Carter Hall

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230805-N-ED646-1037- MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 5, 2023) Pfc. Isaac Talamantez, a motor vehicle operator assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable, views the diagnostics on a joint light tactical vehicle aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 06:44
    Photo ID: 7956901
    VIRIN: 230805-N-ED646-1037
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, 26th MEU Marines conduct maintenance aboard USS Carter Hall [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #26thMEU
    #CARTERHALL
    #BATARG
    #LSD50
    #PHIBRON8
    #Task Force 61/2

