U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marcus Lafleur, 469th Security Forces Flight base defense operations center controller, from Morón Air Base, Spain, poses for a portrait after completing the combat fitness test during the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Defender Challenge Selection at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023. The DCS gave a chance to test defenders within Europe on individual combat and fire team combat with the winners competing at the Air Force level challenge at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 04:24
|Photo ID:
|7956813
|VIRIN:
|230802-F-XS544-1147
|Resolution:
|3482x4353
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spent Brass: Europe's Defender Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
