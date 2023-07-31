Spent Brass: Europe's Defender Challenge

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Siedentopf, 701st Munitions Support Squadron area supervisor, from Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium flips a tire for the combat fitness test portion of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Defender Challenge Selection at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023. The combat fitness test pushed participants physically and mentally while they competed in the rain. The DCS gave a chance to test defenders within Europe on individual combat and fire team combat with the winners competing at the Air Force level challenge at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

