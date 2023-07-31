Spent Brass: Europe's Defender Challenge

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Johnson, 31st Security Forces Squadron security response team member, from Aviano Air Base, Italy drags a medical dummy for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Defender Challenge Selection at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. Johnson had to provide tactical casualty combat care to the dummy and then run it, and a weighted backpack up a hill to call for medical aid.The DCS gave a chance to test defenders within Europe on individual combat and fire team combat with the winners competing at the Air Force level challenge at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

