Spent Brass: Europe's Defender Challenge

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sanders Rodriguez Wys, 86th Security Forces Squadron security response team member, lifts a tire during a combat fitness test for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Defender Challenge Selection at Ramstein Air Base, Germany Aug. 2, 2023. This portion of the challenge was the combat fitness test, where each participant had to run, press an ammo can and flip a tire during the test. The DCS gave a chance to test defenders within Europe on individual combat and fire team combat with the winners competing at the Air Force level challenge at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

