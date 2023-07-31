Spent Brass: Europe's Defender Challenge

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Javiar Berganza, 31st Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller, from Aviano Air Base, Italy, carries a ram during a manual breaching event for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Defender Challenge Selection at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. Berganza and a wingman came to Germany from Italy to compete in the challenge. The DCS gave a chance to test defenders within Europe on individual combat and fire team combat with the winners competing at the Air Force level challenge at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

