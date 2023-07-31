Spent Brass: Europe's Defender Challenge

U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa security forces military personnel walk to a pre-brief for the USAFE Defender Challenge Selection at the Breitenwald Training Area, Germany, July 31, 2023. The pre-brief provided more information for the next challenge, an advanced rifle and pistol event. The DCS gave a chance to test defenders within Europe on individual combat and fire team combat with the winners competing at the Air Force level challenge at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

Date Taken: 07.31.2023