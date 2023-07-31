Sen. Rick Scott Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

220804-N-JC800-1033 SINGAPORE (Aug. 4, 2023) - Sen. Rick Scott, representative for the state of Florida, left, receives a tour of the Joint Logistics Operations Center (JLOC) from Capt. Richie Jenkins, deputy commander for Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), during a scheduled trip to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 by PO2 Heath Zeigler