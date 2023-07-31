Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines deliver potable water to MCAS Futenma barracks [Image 4 of 5]

    Marines deliver potable water to MCAS Futenma barracks

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific deliver bottled water to Marines with the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, whose barracks lack potable water due to recent damage from Typhoon Khanun, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 7, 2023. Immediately after the storm, crews from across MCIPAC and III MEF began assessing damage and initiating repair work to ensure the Marines on Okinawa remain operationally ready. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and high seas, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    IMAGE INFO

