230804-N-JC800-2100 SINGAPORE (Aug. 4, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) prepares to moor pier side at Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI) during a regularly scheduled port visit to Singapore. Commander, Logistic Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 02:30 Photo ID: 7956744 VIRIN: 230804-N-JC800-2100 Resolution: 9351x6234 Size: 1.47 MB Location: SG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Arrives in Singapore [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.