230804-N-JC800-2077 SINGAPORE (Aug. 4 , 2023) Sailors onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) prepare to moor the ship pier side at Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI) during a regularly scheduled port visit to Singapore. Commander, Logistic Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 02:30
|Photo ID:
|7956743
|VIRIN:
|230804-N-JC800-2077
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|644.33 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ralph Johnson Arrives in Singapore [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
