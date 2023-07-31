Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Arrives in Singapore [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Ralph Johnson Arrives in Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230804-N-JC800-2077 SINGAPORE (Aug. 4 , 2023) Sailors onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) prepare to moor the ship pier side at Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI) during a regularly scheduled port visit to Singapore. Commander, Logistic Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Arrives in Singapore [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

