    Australian Sappers Practice Demolitions [Image 4 of 7]

    Australian Sappers Practice Demolitions

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Samarion Hicks 

    1st Armored Division

    Australian Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Engineer Regiment, 3rd Brigade, practice emplacing and detonating dmolition charges at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 5, 2023. This training builds the Sappers’ proficiency in clearing an enemy minefield. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 02:09
    Photo ID: 7956687
    VIRIN: 230804-A-JU985-7798
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.53 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australian Sappers Practice Demolitions [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    Demolition
    Sappers

