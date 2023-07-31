Australian Sappers Practice Demolitions

Australian Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Engineer Regiment, 3rd Brigade practice emplacing and detonating demolition charges at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 5, 2023. This training builds the Sappers’ proficiency in clearing an enemy minefield. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)

