    3,000 Sailors and Marines Arrive in Middle East aboard USS Bataan, USS Carter Hall [Image 3 of 3]

    3,000 Sailors and Marines Arrive in Middle East aboard USS Bataan, USS Carter Hall

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    08.06.2023

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230806-M-NF490-1097 SUEZ CANAL (Aug. 6, 2023) Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits the Suez Canal with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Aug. 6, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 24th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 01:42
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    USS Bataan
    USS Carter Hall
    Marines
    ARG MEU

