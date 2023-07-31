Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Comanche Company participates in Live Fire Accuracy Screening Test with Australia's 2nd Calvary Regiment [Image 6 of 8]

    Comanche Company participates in Live Fire Accuracy Screening Test with Australia's 2nd Calvary Regiment

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Spc. Charlie Duke 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Carson Hutchings, an armor crewman assigned to Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, waits for the range to go hot to conduct a Live Fire Accuracy Screening Test on his M1A2 Abrams tank at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 4, 2023. The LFAST is part of preparations to participate in a combined arms live fire exercise with the Australian Army’s 3rd Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 02:24
    Photo ID: 7956677
    VIRIN: 230804-A-UP538-1006
    Resolution: 2019x3028
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comanche Company participates in Live Fire Accuracy Screening Test with Australia's 2nd Calvary Regiment [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Charlie Duke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    M1A2 Abrams tank
    partners
    1st Armored Division
    partnership
    Australian Army

