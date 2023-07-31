U.S. Army Spc. Carson Hutchings, an armor crewman assigned to Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, waits for the range to go hot to conduct a Live Fire Accuracy Screening Test on his M1A2 Abrams tank at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 4, 2023. The LFAST is part of preparations to participate in a combined arms live fire exercise with the Australian Army’s 3rd Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 02:24 Photo ID: 7956677 VIRIN: 230804-A-UP538-1006 Resolution: 2019x3028 Size: 3.39 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Comanche Company participates in Live Fire Accuracy Screening Test with Australia's 2nd Calvary Regiment [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Charlie Duke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.