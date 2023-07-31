A U.S. M1A2 Abrams tank fires a practice round during a Live Fire Accuracy Screening Test at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 4, 2023. The LFAST is part of preparations to participate in a combined arms live fire exercise with the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 02:30
|Photo ID:
|7956675
|VIRIN:
|230804-A-UP538-1004
|Resolution:
|3275x2183
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Comanche Company participates in Live Fire Accuracy Screening Test with Australia's 2nd Calvary Regiment [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Charlie Duke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
