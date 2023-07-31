Flight Operations

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, launches from the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, Aug. 6, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

