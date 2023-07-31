Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    Flight Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Simon Pike 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, launches from the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, Aug. 6, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 23:12
    Photo ID: 7956379
    VIRIN: 230806-N-JJ744-1176
    Resolution: 3883x2589
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Super Hornet
    Gerald R. Ford
    Deployment
    JJ744
    Sage Wolverine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT