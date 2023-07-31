Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chaplains hold worship services during OLE III [Image 4 of 4]

    Chaplains hold worship services during OLE III

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Brianna Frank 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Screaming Eagle Soldiers attend a protestant worship service during Operation Lethal Eagle III at Fort Campbell, Ky., August 6, 2023. “Being in the field is the perfect opportunity to grow through the discomfort, both physically and spiritually,” said Lt. Col. Ron Fisher, The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Chaplain. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 18:39
    Photo ID: 7956250
    VIRIN: 230806-A-JO779-9971
    Resolution: 4988x3854
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplains hold worship services during OLE III [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Brianna Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chaplains hold worship services during OLE III
    Chaplains hold worship services during OLE III
    Chaplains hold worship services during OLE III
    Chaplains hold worship services during OLE III

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st
    Lethal Eagle
    Operation Lethal Eagle III
    OLEIII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT