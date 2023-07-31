Chaplains hold worship services during OLE III

Screaming Eagle Soldiers attend a protestant worship service during Operation Lethal Eagle III at Fort Campbell, Ky., August 6, 2023. “Being in the field is the perfect opportunity to grow through the discomfort, both physically and spiritually,” said Lt. Col. Ron Fisher, The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Chaplain. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.

