    Chaplains hold worship services during OLE III [Image 3 of 4]

    Chaplains hold worship services during OLE III

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Brianna Frank 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Maj. Eric Miller, the chaplain for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helps lead a protestant worship service during Operation Lethal Eagle III at Fort Campbell, Ky., August 6, 2023. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.

    101st
    Lethal Eagle
    Operation Lethal Eagle III
    OLEIII

