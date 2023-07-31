Chaplains hold worship services during OLE III

Maj. Eric Miller, the chaplain for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helps lead a protestant worship service during Operation Lethal Eagle III at Fort Campbell, Ky., August 6, 2023. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.
