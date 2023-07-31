Lt. Col. Ron Fisher, The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Chaplain, leads a protestant worship service during Operation Lethal Eagle III at Fort Campbell, Ky., August 6, 2023. “Being a part of this team and getting to care for the soul of the 101st is my favorite part,” said Fisher. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 18:41
|Photo ID:
|7956248
|VIRIN:
|230806-A-JO779-9890
|Resolution:
|6038x4313
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplains hold worship services during OLE III [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Brianna Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
