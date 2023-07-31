Lt. Col. William (Bill) Hardwick assumed command of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion (HHBN) of the 35th Infantry Division during a Change of Command Ceremony at the historic Anderson House in Lexington, Missouri, August 6, 2023. Lt. Col. Edwards faithfully served as the Battalion Commander beginning in February 2022, and led the battalion through a successful overseas mobilization. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Evan Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2023 Date Posted: 08.06.2023 18:19 Photo ID: 7956238 VIRIN: 230806-A-KK913-9967 Resolution: 3655x2611 Size: 1.7 MB Location: LEXINGTON, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN [Image 17 of 17], by CPL Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.