Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN [Image 3 of 17]

    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN

    LEXINGTON, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Evan Anderson 

    35th Infantry Division

    Lt. Col. William (Bill) Hardwick assumed command of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion (HHBN) of the 35th Infantry Division during a Change of Command Ceremony at the historic Anderson House in Lexington, Missouri, August 6, 2023. Lt. Col. Edwards faithfully served as the Battalion Commander beginning in February 2022, and led the battalion through a successful overseas mobilization. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Evan Anderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 18:19
    Photo ID: 7956232
    VIRIN: 230806-A-KK913-9697
    Resolution: 3348x2391
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: LEXINGTON, MO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN [Image 17 of 17], by CPL Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN
    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN
    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN
    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN
    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN
    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN
    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN
    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN
    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN
    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN
    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN
    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN
    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN
    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN
    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN
    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN
    Lt. Col. Hardwick assumes command of 35th ID HHBN

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    santa fe
    division
    commander
    change of command
    hhbn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT