MQ-9 Debuts in Battle Creek

Dual remote piloted MQ-9 Reapers and dual A-10 Thunderbolt II’s hot pit at the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan on Aug. 4. Aircraft maintainers utilize Agile Combat Employment (ACE) to perform Integrated Combat Turns (ICT) demonstrating the ability to transfer inert munitions from the A-10 to rearm the MQ-9 while inspecting and refueling hot engines, to rapidly redeploy aircrafts for combat. This specific mission is a first of its kind made possible by collaborative efforts from the U.S. Air Force 172nd Attack Squadron, 65th Special Operations Group, 119th Operations Group, 107th Fighter Squadron and the U.S. Army 238th Aviation Regiment as part of exercise Northern Strike.



Exercise Northern Strike 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Sonia Pawloski)

