Spc. Caleb Serling, intel analyst, HHC, 653rd Regional Support Group, prepares to throw a pass while evading the clutches of Master Sgt. Jasmine Guajardo, human resource noncommissioned officer in charge, HHC, 653rd RSG, during a game of flag football, part of company Physical Readiness Training, Aug. 5, Arizona State University Mesa Campus. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 16:43
|Photo ID:
|7956110
|VIRIN:
|230805-A-EK137-4381
|Resolution:
|4222x3341
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 653rd RSG Army Reserve Soldiers compete in energetic PRT activities [Image 3 of 3], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT